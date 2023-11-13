▶️ War Stories: How the Bend Veterans Day Parade got started

by Jarod Gatley

There is a lot of history behind Bend’s Veterans Day Parade.

In this edition of War Stories, we hear from Parade Director Rabbine Harpell and volunteer Robert Cusick, the last two members of the original group that started the parade. They tell the story of how the parade got started through Mike Dolan in 1999 and why it is so important to carry on.

We also hear from 2023 Grand Marshal J.W. Terry.

