▶️ Bend Veterans Day Parade: The sights and sounds

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state.

A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members.

Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade to bring us the sights and sounds, which you can see in the video above.

Before the parade, we had the pleasure to speak to the parade’s Grand Marshal. Dick Tobiason is a U.S. Army Veteran, a Purple Heart recipient and the Bend Heroes Foundation chairman.