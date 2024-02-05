Oregon Legislature honors Bend veteran Dick Tobiason for ‘lifetime of service’

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Retired Lt. Col. Dick Tobiason of Bend, who has been one of the leaders for honoring veterans, assisting homeless veterans and creating a National Medal of Honor Highway, was recognized by the Oregon House of Representatives Monday for his lifetime of service.

House Concurrent Resolution 202 was one of the first bills introduced to kick off the 2024 legislative session.

“Be It Resolved by the Legislative Assembly of the State of Oregon: That we, the members of the Eighty-second Legislative Assembly, recognize and honor Lieutenant Colonel Dick Tobiason for his lifetime of service and dedication to Oregon’s veterans, Medal of Honor recipients and Gold Star families,” the resolution reads.

Tobiason served 20 years in the U.S. Army, including two tours in Vietnam. He received the Purple Heart as a combat-wounded veteran.

Tobiason is the chairman of the Bend Heroes Foundation, helping push for laws to honor America’s war veterans. The foundation also opened Central Oregon Villages, helping homeless veterans find permanent housing.

But his impact has also been on a national level. Tobiason has led the way to have all 3,365 miles of Highway 20 from Oregon to Massachusetts named the “National Medal of Honor Highway.” That bill passed the U.S. Senate in December. It must still pass the House before going to the president for his signature.