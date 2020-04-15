▶️ Bend vet clinic printing 3D masks to continue urgent pet surgeries

To help with the shortage of PPE in the area, the Veterinary Referral Center of Central Oregon has started 3-D printing masks to help other vet hospitals.

“The 3D printed masks are being used by surgeons and techs during surgery so that we can still complete these urgent cases while protecting everyone from the hazards,” said Dr. Jennifer Bentley, a vet with the VRC. “We’re also printing the masks for other medical professionals so they can provide the services needed for our pets today.”

Each mask takes about six hours to print and another 24 hours to cure.

Bentley said the 3D printed masks are comfortable to wear, but best of all, they’re reusable and the filters are easy to replace.