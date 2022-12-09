Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night

Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night.
That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries.
They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery.
It’s all about getting out and about and having a little fun on a chilly Friday night.
“The attire is going to be whatever you choose: ugly sweater, cute sweater. We’ve done it where my friends and I have worn onsies a couple years ago because it was so cold, festive hats, fun socks. So whatever you choose. You basically take a picture of yourself and you tag the restaurant you’re in or the bar and the downtown association,” said Melissa Talbot with Deschutes Brewery.
The crawl starts at 5:00 p.m. and and runs as late as you bad sweater people want it to.
Here are the participating businesses and the deals they are offering:
- Deschutes Brewery: Custom Pub Crawl Cocktail, Eggnog White Russian
- Bend Brewing Company; $8 seasonal hot cocktails
- Seven Nightclub: $1 off any beverage above $7. $10 off tabs over $77.
- The Commons Café & Taproom: Happy hour to anyone wearing a sweater
- The Capitol: Specialty cocktails to those in ugly sweaters
- Dogwood Cocktail Cabin: Holiday themed drinks and DJ
- The Cellar- Porter Brewing Company: $1 off holiday themed beer, “Justin Time for Christmas Stout”