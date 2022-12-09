Got an ugly sweater? Bring it to the Downtown Bend pub crawl Friday night

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Friday, December 9th 2022

Grab your worst holiday sweater and have the best time in a downtown pub crawl Friday night.

That’s the invitation from the Downtown Bend Business Association and seven different bars and breweries.

They will offer a variety of deals for customers decked out in their ugliest holiday finery.

It’s all about getting out and about and having a little fun on a chilly Friday night.

“The attire is going to be whatever you choose: ugly sweater, cute sweater. We’ve done it where my friends and I have worn onsies a couple years ago because it was so cold, festive hats, fun socks. So whatever you choose. You basically take a picture of yourself and you tag the restaurant you’re in or the bar and the downtown association,” said Melissa Talbot with Deschutes Brewery.

The crawl starts at 5:00 p.m. and and runs as late as you bad sweater people want it to.

Here are the participating businesses and the deals they are offering:

  • Deschutes Brewery: Custom Pub Crawl Cocktail, Eggnog White Russian 
  • Bend Brewing Company; $8 seasonal hot cocktails  
  • Seven Nightclub: $1 off any beverage above $7. $10 off tabs over $77.  
  • The Commons Café & Taproom: Happy hour to anyone wearing a sweater 
  • The Capitol: Specialty cocktails to those in ugly sweater
  • Dogwood Cocktail Cabin: Holiday themed drinks and DJ  
  • The Cellar- Porter Brewing Company: $1 off holiday themed beer, “Justin Time for Christmas Stout”  
