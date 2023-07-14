▶️ 7 gardens featured in Bend, Tumalo Tour of Gardens Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The 28th annual High Desert Garden Tour is Saturday, featuring seven gardens in Bend and Tumalo.

The tour is put on by the Oregon State University – Cascades Extension.

“On this tour, you’re going to see probably five different styles of gardening and seven different gardens. So it’s going to be just we just highlight different ways of gardening on the tour so that hopefully there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Toni Stephan, Master Gardener Volunteer.

The tour runs 9:00 a.m – 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets are $15 at the Tour of Gardens website. People who register will then be told where the gardens are located. Anyone under 18 can go for free.

