Photos: Pickup hauling hay catches fire in Tumalo

Bend Fire and Rescue says Thursday’s fire in the Tumalo area involving a pickup truck hauling a trailer full of hay serves as a reminder about taking precautions as we are into fire season.

The following is a press release from Bend Fire:

At 3:05 pm on June 29, 2023, Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to a reported vehicle fire on Tumalo Reservoir Road near Mock Rd. Initial reports were of a trailer full of hay that was on fire. First arriving apparatus found multiple spot fires along a 500 yard stretch of Tumalo Reservoir Road, primarily on the north side of the road. Additional resources were requested, including US Forest Service, Oregon Department of Forestry, and Cloverdale Fire District, to assist in suppression efforts. Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office and Deschutes County Road Department also assisted with traffic control in the area. An engine from Redmond Fire and Rescue was requested to stand by at one of the stations to provide coverage in the district.

Both the wildland component of this fire and the vehicle fire were quickly knocked down. No structures were lost, and damage is limited to $12,000 to the GMC 2500 pickup truck, the 8 x 20 foot flatbed trailer, and approximately 3 tons of hay. The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time, more information will be released when the investigation is completed.

Bend Fire & Rescue would like to remind the community to be very cautious as hot and dry conditions have arrived across the High Desert. Take the following precautions to prevent vehicle-caused wildfires.

Secure Chains



Practice safe towing. Dragging chains throws sparks. Use appropriate safety pins and hitch ball to secure chains.

No Dragging Parts



Make sure your vehicle is properly maintained, with nothing dragging on the ground.

Check Tire Pressure



Maintain proper tire pressure. Driving on exposed wheel rims will throw sparks.

Carry a fire extinguisher in your vehicle and learn how to use it.



Don’t drive your vehicle onto dry grass or brush. hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires that you won’t even see—until it’s too late!

Properly Maintain Brakes



Brakes worn too thin may cause metal to metal contact, which can cause a spark.