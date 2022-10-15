▶️ Drivers react positively to Highway 20 Bend-Tumalo speed change

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Highway 20 between Bend and Tumalo from 55 mph to 45 mph as of Friday. And while drivers we spoke to reacted positively to the change, some on social media largely went the other direction.

The decrease comes ahead of a construction project that is planned to put in two new roundabouts on Highway 20.

“We have put this temporary speed limit reduction in place to 45 mph, really to keep our crews safe as they’re out there working on this construction project that’s coming to the area,” Kacey Davey with ODOT said.

RELATED: Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

RELATED: Digital variable speed limit signs coming to US 97 between Bend and La Pine

Drivers Central Oregon Daily News spoke to on Friday only had positive things to say about the change.

“I think it’s a good idea for this area, especially since there’s been so many fatalities down here,” Central Oregon resident Dan Schnell said.

“I think it was a good decision,” Tumalo resident Aubrey Cannon said. “I come in and out of Tumalo a lot and it’s really hard to get out onto the highway.”

“I don’t have a problem with it,” driver Tom Baty said. “Whatever they need to do.”

On Central Oregon Daily’s Facebook page, there were also positive comments but some noticeable negative ones. One of the criticisms was how much this new speed limit would be patrolled, with people saying it’s not enforced enough at 55 mph.

ODOT says the updated speed zone will last through the construction project until completion, which is slated for the end of 2023.