Pedestrian killed after being hit by pickup in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was killed early Tuesday morning after being hit by a pickup in northeast Bend.

Bend Police say that Timothy Joseph Lyon, Jr., 39, was struck on Boyd Acres Road near the intersection of Murray Road at about 12:25 a.m.

Responding police and firefighters performed CPR, but were unable to revive Lyon.

Witnesses said Lyon was walking home from a party, headed southbound on Boyd Acres when he tried to cross the road, police said.

Lyon fell down in the road. Police say the icy conditions and his level of intoxication made it difficult for him to stand up. He was crouched in the road when a Bend man driving a Chevrolet pickup struck Lyon.

The driver called 911 and stayed at the scene, police said. The driver is cooperating with the investigation and there was no sign he was impaired.

The road was closed until approximately 4:15 a.m. during the investigation.