Police: Convicted felon arrested after trespassing at SW Bend home

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police say officers and a K9 tracked down a convicted felon who was trespassing at a home in southwest Bend Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a trespassing report in the 60000 block of McMullin Drive just before 11:00 p.m., Bend Police said.

The man is identified as Christopher Michael Lavery, 31. Police say he was on probation for strangulation and had a warrant in Deschutes County.

As officers arrived, Lavery allegedly ran from the home and jumped a fence onto another property.

He was tracked along the way by officers and K9 Harry. They allegedly found items belonging to Lavery in two different yards.

Lavery was eventually caught in the backyard of a home in the 60000 block of Granite Drive, police said.

He was taken to jail on a felony probation violation, second-degree criminal trespass, and the warrant, police said.