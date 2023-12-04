Old Mill District ‘Tree of Joy’ lets you give to local kids for the holidays

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

If you’re looking for a way to give back this holiday season, check out the Tree of Joy. It’s located at SantaLand in the Old Mill District.

You simply grab a tag from the tree that has a local child’s gift list. You then can get one or all of the gifts on that list and return it back to the tree unwrapped. Organizers will distribute the gifts to the kids.

“We’re a very giving community and it’s great to see that every year people do this and many people participate year after year,” said Brian Shawver with the Rotary Club of Greater Bend. “So, we’re at this point somewhat of a known entity with Christmas and Christmas giving.”

The Tree of Joy helped bring holiday magic to around 600 kids last year.

