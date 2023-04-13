▶️ Public asked to comment on future of Bend transportation

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Citizen input is being sought over the future of public transportation in Bend.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization has released their next round of plans for public transportation.

The plans include both long-range, spanning about 20 years and shorter plans that are expected to happen for fiscal years 2024-27.

“We want to know what people’s needs challenges are when it comes to transportation. We relay that information to our decision makers,” said Andrea Napoli, senior planner for the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

You can read the draft plan at this link.

Comments will be taken for the next three weeks. Public comment can be provided via email to anapoli@bendoregon.gov or during public comment at the Bend MPO Policy Board meeting at 12 p.m. on May 19. Use that link for in-person meeting details. Options for remote participation will be posted 5 to 7 days prior to the meeting date.