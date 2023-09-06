2nd Bend transportation fee roundtable next week

The City of Bend is holding another roundtable on its proposed transportation fee next week. The fee would be an additional $10-$15 tacked on to residents’ monthly utility bills.
In spite of the $190 million transportation bond passed in 2020, the city says there is not enough money to maintain roads.
At the first round table last month, city counselors explained how the money would be used for things like street maintenance like sweeping and paving, whereas money from the bond is used in larger construction projects.
The roundtable will be Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 9:30 a.m. – noon at Municipal Court building, 555 NE 15th Street. It will be livestreamed through YouTube. You can also preregister to watch on Zoom here.
There will be no public comment at the roundtable.
The city said representatives from the following groups have been invited:
- Bend Bikes
- Bend Chamber
- Bend Economic Development Advisory Board
- Bend La-Pine School District
- Bend Park & Recreation District
- Cascade East Transit
- Central Oregon Coalition for Access
- City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee
- Commute Options, Council on Aging
- Environment and Climate Committee
- Former City Transportation Advisory Committee
- Human Rights and Equity Commission
- Latino Community Association
- Neighborhood Associations
- NeighborImpact
- Transportation Bond Oversight Committee