Bend to hold listening sessions on new transportation fee next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend is planning two listening sessions to get feedback on the upcoming transportation fee, which could cost some homeowners as much as $16 per month added to their utility bills.

The city says the fee will be used for things like fixing potholes and other pavement restoration, snow removal, signs, striping, sidewalks and other concrete work.

In the first year, the fee would cost single-unit utility bill account holders $5.60 per month. People in apartments and other multi-unit areas would pay $4.15/month.

RELATED: Bend transportation fee could begin in July, reach up to $16 per month for some

A rate structure proposal presented to the council in January said those could rise to $11 per month in the second year and $16 in the third year for single-family units. Multi-unit dwellers could see bills of $8 per month and $12 per month in the second and third years, respectively. But nothing has been finalized and that information is not on the city’s FAQ page.

The first bills could go out on July 1.

Unlike the $190 million transportation bond voters passed in 2020, voters will not get a say on the fee. The city says it’s not a tax.