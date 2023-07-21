▶️ Tour of Dog Homes brings dog lovers, pet owners, design enthusiasts

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A Tour of Dog homes in Bend this week showed that even a four-legged friend can live the architectural dream.

“I love architecture,” said event participant Claire-Anne Wood. “I love designing and I love dogs. So, I’m here.”

Developlers Discovery West and real estate agency Harcourts The Garner Group put on the event.

Dog homes of different sizes, colors, shapes, and forms to fit all different dog breeds and all being auctioned off to help benefit the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

“We partnered with the Humane Society, Miller Lumber, Harcourts, The Garner Group, as well as seven different home builders,” said Director of Marketing for Discovery West Valerie Yost.

RELATED: 32 dogs escape euthanasia on Street Dog Hero flight to Bend

RELATED: ROAM’s pet menu on hold after Oregon health officials express concerns

Those who attended got food and drinks and had the chance to tour each dog home.

“We’ve had a long-standing relationship with Brooks Resources, and this is just one of those examples of partners coming together to help people keep their pets together through the Humane Society’s programs and services,” said the Director of Community Partnerships for Human Society of Central Oregon, Lynne Ouchida.

Guests voted for their favorite house, followed by the announcement of each bidding winner.

Winning bids ranged from $550 for a Mid-Centrury Modern “Canine Dwelling Unit” to $1,550 for a Farmhouse style with bamboo decking and an exterior light.