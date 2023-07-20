▶️ Bend Tour of Dog Homes shows your pooch can sleep in luxury

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It’s like Central Oregon’s Tour of Homes — only for dogs. And the homes are luxurious.

The Tour of Dog Homes takes place from 4:30-6:00 p.m. Thursday on NW Crossing/Crosby Drive, across from the fields at Pacific Crest Middle School.

Seven builders crafted luxury dog homes for those who love their dogs and great architecture. Styles include Mid-Century Modern, American Farmhouse and Scandinavian.

“The Tour of Dog Homes is just a really fun way to celebrate our community’s love for dogs. And the money raised will truly help us make everybody’s house a home by adding a new furry friend,” said Lynne Ouchida from the Humane Society of Central Oregon.

The Humane Society is also holding an online auction for the homes. It can be found at this link. Bidding ends Thursday at 5:45 p.m.

