Bend to host info session, seek RFPs for Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend will host a virtual information session later this month for architects and other potential contractors interested in the Public Works Campus slated for Juniper Ridge.

When completed, the campus will support the Engineering and Infrastructure Planning Department, Utilities Department, Transportation and Mobility Department and Fleet Services.

The Public Works Campus project will include development of a new 26.5-acre site, multiple buildings and extension of the roadways and utilities required to service the site.

As the first step in this project, the City will be soliciting requests for proposals (RFPs) for the Juniper Ridge Public Works Campus project.

The City expects to solicit for Owner’s Representative to support the City’s project manager and is proposing using Progressive Design-Build alternative contracting for the design and construction.

The City will be holding a virtual information session on Wednesday, September 22 at 1 p.m., for potential proposers to learn more about the project and tentative timeline.

It will also be an opportunity for interested parties to provide input as the RFP and final scope of work are developed.

For inquiries or to sign up for the information session, email facilitiesproject@bendoregon.gov.