3 former Bend FC Timbers administrators plead no contest over documents

Three former administrators of the Bend FC Timbers youth soccer club pleaded no contest Thursday to a violation in Deschutes County District Court. It’s in regards to the alleged deletion and moving of documents related to the club.

Former executive director Tara Bilanski, former assistant director and coach Jen Davin and former bookkeeper Emily Williams entered the pleas, the Deschutes County District Attorney’s Office confirms. A no-contest plea means a defendant is not admitting guilt, but is accepting the results of a conviction.

Attorneys and the DA’s office say the violations are akin to a traffic ticket. All three have been fined $1,000 and the DA’s office says they have served community service.

The DA’s office announced on Nov. 4 it was filing third-degree criminal mischief charges against Bilanski, Davin and Williams. Both attorneys for Bilanski and Davin say it is a non-criminal offense.

In its Nov. 4 announcement, the DA’s Office said, “The State alleges that Bilanski and Williams intentionally deleted hundreds of documents from the Google drive for the express purpose of inconveniencing and interfering with the Bend FC Timbers access to these documents. The State further alleges that Davin moved documents into the Google drive trash from which they would be deleted.”

Bilanski’s attorney, Thomas Spears, released this statement.

“The Deschutes County District Attorney, after a lengthy investigation, found nothing to substantiate allegations of theft, embezzlement, or any crimes implied in various releases by Bend FC Timbers. Rather, the violation relates to documents that were purportedly deleted from a shared Google drive, which ostensibly caused an inconvenience to Bend FC Timbers. Ms. Bilanski appreciates the efforts law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office made in investigating the claims and concluding she and others did not commit theft, identity theft or embezzlement.”

Spears said Bilanski has also filed a separate defamation lawsuit.

“I am happy this is behind me,” Bilanski said in a statement released by Spears. “I look forward to continuing working with kids in the community to develop youth soccer in Central Oregon. I am also thankful for the continued support I’ve received from my players, their parents, and the rest of the local soccer community.”

Davin also released a statement through her attorney, Lisa Valenta.

“As a long-time coach and advocate for youth soccer in Deschutes County, my focus remains on the soccer and the kids. I am grateful to have this behind me. I am passionate about continuing to expand youth soccer in Central Oregon,” Davin said.