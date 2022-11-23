▶️ Bend is one of the top Thanksgiving destinations in the region, AAA says

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With so many people traveling for the holidays, it makes you wonder where they’re all going.

According to AAA, one of the spots they’ll be visiting is — Central Oregon. In fact, AAA says Bend is one of the top regional destinations along with Seattle, Lincoln City, Sacramento and Redding, Calif.

“Bend is a perennial favorite when we look at places to go here in Oregon. And what people tell us at AAA is that they love Bend because there is so much to do especially when you look at outdoor activities. It’s also a very family friendly destination,” said Marie Dodds with AAA.

About 777,000 Oregonians will be on the move this Thanksgiving weekend.

