Tetherow putting hotel, food and beverage operations up for sale

The owners of Tetherow are placing the resort’s hotel, food and beverage operations up for sale, the resort announced Wednesday. A potential sale would include the Hotel, Event Pavilion, and the food and beverage operations and Tetherow Management LLC, which manages the resort’s vacation rentals.

The owners say they are keeping ownership of the golf course and recreational facilities.

“They still want to be a part of this community. They still want to be a part of this property, this amazing asset that they have built over the last 15 years,” said Tetherow Resort General Manager Nick Orrico.

Tetherow’s owners say the rise in development and interest from investors makes it the perfect time to welcome new owners who are passionate about hospitality.

Here is the full announcement from Tetherow:

Tetherow Golf Club and other recreational facilities are expected to remain under founding ownership.

Over the past 20 years, Tetherow has established itself as an award-winning, globally recognized retreat in Central Oregon. Most recently, Conde Nast Traveler recognized Tetherow as the #1 Resort in the Pacific Northwest and #28 in the world for 2023.

“With the region’s development and investor interest accelerating, now is the optimal time to welcome a new custodian for our hotel and food & beverage operations,” said Chris van der Velde. “We remain deeply committed to serving this community we have called home for the last two decades. This strategic move unlocks our team’s capacity to further enrich the amenities and activities our members and visitors enjoy by focusing efforts on Tetherow Golf Club and its offerings.”

The potential transaction aims to unlock capacity for reinvestment and innovation in the golf, social and recreational experiences drawing visitors to the resort. Tetherow recently began a $3 million Clubhouse renovation that will be completed over the spring/summer of 2024. Improvements include: a new members area, more intimate dining area for Solomon’s, refreshed golf shop and new outdoor patio space.

Current Tetherow ownership has indicated that they will be selective in finding the right buyer who shares their devotion to the resort, Central Oregon, and their world-class team. Interested buyers will be thoroughly evaluated over the next 6 months.

“We will be very selective in finding a resort buyer who sees the immense existing and potential value in this property. By choosing a buyer dedicated to continuous investments and improvements, we aim to retain and likely enhance the overall resort experience through thoughtful transitions of ownership,” said van der Velde.