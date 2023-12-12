Fire at new home in Bend blamed on problem with fireplace

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A problem with the fireplace appears to be the cause of a fire at a brand new house in Bend’s Tetherow neighborhood Monday night, Bend Fire and Rescue said.

The fire happened at about 10:30 p.m. on McRoberts Lane.

Bend Fire said no fire alarms sounded in the house, but the homeowners heard something in the attic. They went up to investigate and found the fire there. Bend Fire indicated that the alarms didn’t sound because the fire was limited to the attic.

>>> Central Oregon Daily News is on YouTube. Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Fundraiser for Bend family raises $50,000 after home, pets lost in fire

Everyone in the home got out safely and called 911.

Bend Fire said the fire started behind the gas fire place and spread into the attic above. It appears to have been caused by either a malfunction or failure of the fireplace installation or assembly. The homeowners’ insurance company will determine the exact cause.

Total damage is estimated at $225,000. The family, which had just moved into the home and were still unpacking, will work with their insurance to secure housing while until the rebuilding process is done, Bend Fire said.