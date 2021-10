by Eric Lindstrom | Central Oregon Daily News

Find yourself a steep mountain, run straight up it as fast as you can, and try to beat the other athletes doing the same thing.

That’s Skyrunning in a nutshell and it’s under the radar stateside, but in Europe, it’s already widely popular.

And it caught the eye of one Bend teen.

Summit High student Parke Chapin decided to test his Skyrunning abilities against the best, traveling to Italy over the summer to compete for the under 18 U-S team at the Youth Skyrunning World Championships.