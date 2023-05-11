▶️ ‘Just trying to help’: Bend freshman awarded for selflessly shoveling snow

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Mountain View High School freshman is honored for his selfless work cleaning snow off of sidewalks.

Owen Brand won the Safe Sidewalks award from the Deschutes County Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee.

Every winter, he clears the snow off the sidewalks and driveways in his Bend neighborhood plus out on 18th Street.

He was out every day and night without being asked — and asking for nothing in return

“I live in an older, elderly neighborhood and just trying to help people in need,” said Owen.

He says he just likes helping his community and he plans to continue shoveling next winter.