▶️ Bend teen on life support after ATV crash; family working to donate organs

A 14-year-old Bend boy injured in an ATV crash on Sunday is on life support today while his family and doctors work to harvest his organs for donation.

Donovan Williams, an incoming freshman at Bend High School, suffered life-threatening injuries when the side-by-side ATV he was driving rolled and crashed on public land in Alfalfa.

He was airlifted from the scene and taken to St. Charles in Bend.

His mother, Becky Lynn Williams, tells us Donovan has not yet passed away, but they expect to have only 24 to 48 more hours with him.

“Donovan was a bright spot in everyone’s day,” his mother said in a statement to Central Oregon Daily. “His humor was the biggest part of his personality but he was so much more. He was an amazing son and the relationship he had with his brother, sister, cousins, friends, and other family was unique to each.”

The crashed happened just before 2 p.m. near Deer Lane and Fremont Road, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jason Wall said deputies were alerted of the crash by a teen in a separate ATV who contacted an adult family member at a nearby house.

Deputies discovered three boys were involved in a rollover, which ejected Donovan and one passenger, Wall said.

The teens were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash and Donovan and front passenger were not using seatbelts. A second passenger was not ejected due to the use of a seatbelt, Wall said.

In her statement, Donovan’s mother issued a dire reminder to anyone who would listen.

“WEAR YOUR SEATBELT! It could save your life,’ she said.

Those who knew Donovan described the boy as an athletic, funny teenager.

“It was elementary, second, third, fourth grade we met the Williams’. Dono was always the little brother, the little tagalong, the little mini-me that was sitting on the sidelines,” said Kimberly Teichrow, a family friend. “He was always just super fun, and that’s what I always remembered about him. I was able to take his portraits this year for basketball and I could totally see he was the same Dono that he’s always been, just kind of goofy and fun.”

Donovan’s family posted several images on Facebook remembering and honoring their son – old trophies, his football and basketball jerseys, and photos with family members.

On Sunday, a large crowd of teens gathered outside Bend High to honor Donovan; his father posted several photos and a video from the gathering.

“It’s an enormous loss for so many people,” his mother said. “Please kiss and hug your kids every day. Even if they push you away. Tell them you love them every day even if they act like its ridiculous.

“Remember Dono how he was. Talk about the funny things you did together and the sill things he did to make you laugh.”

A GoFundMe page set up for the family had surpassed its goal of $10,000 in just a few hours. As of Monday, the page had raised more than $21,000 to help the family with expenses.