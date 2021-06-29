Bend teen killed in Wickiup Reservoir crash; teen driver charged with DUII

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend teen died late Monday night when a truck he and four others were riding in crashed into Wickiup Reservoir, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Jayson Janes said the driver of the truck, a 17-year-old boy from Bend, was driving under the influence and charged with criminally negligent homicide, DUII, reckless endangering and reckless driving.

The boy was taken to the Deschutes County Juvenile Detention Center.

Janes said a group of five young men between the ages of 16 and 17 were riding in a 2008 Ford F-150 when it plunged into the reservoir around 11:45 p.m.

The truck was submerged, and all but one passenger was able to get out, Janes said.

Three of the young men were taken to St. Charles in Bend, two with serious injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was helped by a search and rescue dive team, Bend Police, Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the La Pine Fire Department.

The case is still active and no more information will be given out at this time.