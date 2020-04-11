Bend PD: Teen arrested for credit card theft

A Bend teen was arrested after stealing a credit card out of an unlocked vehicle in northwest Bend on Monday night and using the credit card, according to Bend Police.

Sgt. Eric Hagan said Bend Police began investigating the stolen credit card on Tuesday and found 18-year-old Isaac Brewster to be a suspect. Police located Brewster at Fred Meyer on Thursday, but he ran from the store on foot before the officers arrived, according to Hagan. Bend Police later found Brewster near the store and took him into custody.

Bend Police obtained a search warrant and searched Brewster’s vehicles and home. Hagan said numerous stolen items were found and recovered.

Brewster was charged with identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, aggravated theft from a building and theft.

Hagan says the investigation is still ongoing and officers are working to return the stolen items to the right owners. Bend Police asks if you recently experienced a theft, break-in or a stolen credit card, and have not reported it, you should file an online report or call Bend Police non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.