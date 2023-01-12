▶️ Bend teacher honored for saving student’s life

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student.

The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom.

It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a student who was choking on a hard piece of candy that got struck in her throat.

Ranstrom used her first aid training to perform the Heimlich maneuver to pop the candy out.

“I feel like I did what anyone would have done in that situation,” Madeline said in receiving the award. “My students were also really good. They told me what was happening immediately.”

Madeline said the only humor to come out of the situation was that the student sitting next to the choking student caught the hard candy as it popped out.

Madeline Ranstrom is in her third year at Bend-La Pine. She splits her time between Cascade and Pacific Crest middle schools.

Bend-La Pine says this is only the second time it has ever given out this award.