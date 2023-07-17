▶️ ‘Get What You Get’ tattoo machine in Bend changes game for design selection

by Peyton Thomas

Monolith Tattoo Studio in Bend have a new machine that is revolutionizing how customers make decisions about their permanent designs.

The “Get What You Get” tattoo machine at Monolith is exactly what it sounds like. Instead of picking the design yourself, the machine will give you a design at random.

“You essentially put in some coins and it will pop out a design,” Studio Assistant Shea Ugalde said. “If you don’t like it, you can pay $20 to re-spin, but you get what you get.”

For $100 customers can take a crack. Ugalde said the studio got the idea after seeing the trend online.

“It’s kind of a viral thing on the internet, and there’s a couple of different styles of machines,” she said. “We picked out a temporary tattoo machine to sort of give it the feel of a tattoo still. Our traditional artists were really interested in putting that together.”

Each of the designs can be done with shading and color, or as simple line work. Monolith filled the machine last month and is already getting takers.

Ugalde says for those not “drawn” to any design in particular, the machine is a seamless solution.

“We have a surprising number of people who just want to get tattooed, they are not in for anything specific, and that’s kind of the perfect thing,” she said. “Sometimes people almost want us to pick for them, so this kind of allows fate to pick for them.”