by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Take Back The Night event and march is set for Friday night in downtown Bend. It’s a chance for sexual assault survivors to gather, share their stories and raise awareness.

The event is set to start at 5:00 p.m. at Troy Field, next to McMenamins Old St. Francis School off NW Bond Street. Participants will be marching through Downtown Bend. Survivors will speak and there will be resources available for those who need it.

Organizers expect at least 125 people to show up, weather permitting.