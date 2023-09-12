Bend Sustainability Fund accepting grant applications

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Sustainability Fund is accepting applications for grant money.

This money is meant for projects that steward, protect or create sustainable experiences in Bend. That way the city can continue to be a tourist destination, but also take care of the city itself.

“We understand that on the front end, driving the economy around tourism is really important. But we also have to do a really good job at taking care of this place or user experience states. And I think that’s the importance of the sustainability fund. We have to care for this place,” said Visit Bend CEO Kevney Dugan.



There are one-year and two-year grants available. Applications are open through September 30.

