Woman found lying on Bend street investigated as suspicious death

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The death of a woman found lying on a street in Bend is being investigated as suspicious.

Bend Police said Jeri Lynn Davies, 51, of Bend was found at about 6:36 a.m. Monday lying on NE 2nd Street near DeKalb Avenue.

She had multiple injuries. Bend Police said they could not discuss the nature of the injuries at this time.

Davies was taken to St. Charles in Bend where she was pronounced dead early Tuesday morning.

Police say witnesses reported that Davies had frequented the area.

The area of NE 2nd Street between DeKalb and Emerson avenues was closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

