Single-lane road closures in Bend, Sunriver next week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Central Oregon drivers should be ready for some single lane closures starting next week.

SW Columbia Street in Bend will have flaggers directing traffic between SW Bonnett Way and SW Shevlin Hixon Drive.

One lane will be closed for infrastructure installation.

Construction starts Monday and is expected to last until July 22.

Also in Sunriver, Vandevert Road will be limited to one lane between Highway 97 and S. Century Drive.

The road is being repaved and flaggers will facilitate traffic.

The Deschutes County Road Department says drivers should expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

The paving will happen on Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

