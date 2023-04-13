OSP: Road conditions ‘major’ factor in deadly Highway 97 crash near Sunriver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Sunriver, Oregon State Police said Thursday. Troopers believe the road conditions were a major contributor to the crash.

The crash happened at about 6:25 a.m. near milepost 154 between Vandevert Road and S. Century Drive.

OSP said its preliminary investigation found that a grey Jeep Wrangler driven by the 54-year-old, was headed north when it lost control, left the road and ended up in a ditch.

The Jeep began to roll, OSP said. The driver was ejected and the Jeep came to a rest on top of him.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

OSP said road conditions were a major factor in the crash, but didn’t give specifics. Some areas of Central Oregon had snow and below-freezing temperatures Wednesday morning.