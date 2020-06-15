Bend/Sunrise Lions Club cancels demolition derby, 4th of July breakfast

The Bend/Sunrise Lions club has canceled its 50th annual Father’s Day Demolition Derby and 4th of July pancake breakfast due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Both events were major fundraisers for the Lion’s Club commitment to sight and hearing needs in the community.

The events will return next year and the Lions will work with sponsors and the community to raise money for the rest of this year.

Please contact Steve Olson, Membership Chairman, at 541-788-8805 or Kevin Korn, President, at 541-977-7606 with any questions about our services, fundraising or information about becoming a member of Lions International.