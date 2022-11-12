Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals.

Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian.

Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action for Central Oregon, provided by ScoreStream.

But there is also action well east of our area. One of the teams is the 6-player Wheeler County Rattlers playing in the state semifinals Saturday. Central Oregon Daily’s Eric Lindstrom made the trek out there to learn more about the players and the culture surrounding a tiny team that is made up of three different high schools and plays next to a rodeo arena.