by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Pride 2023 presented by Queer Creators’ Collective kicked off for the first time at COCC Saturday.

Hundreds turned out to celebrate the community event with food, vendors, beverages, entertainment, and activities.

Pride is celebration and also a cause for protest that LGBTQIA2S+ lives are valued, worthy, and all belong here.

Part of the proceeds from the Pride event go to the QCC scholarship fund.