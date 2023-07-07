Bend Summer Festival takes over downtown this weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The annual Bend Summer Festival takes over downtown Friday through Sunday. It’s three days of live music, art, food, vendors and fun.

For the first time in two years, the festival is a three-day event.

Friday: 4-10 p.m. (Music and food only)

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

As many as 10,000 people have been known to show up for the Summer Festival.

You can find the festival guide, including a map, at this link.

Performances

Friday

Soul’d Out: 4-5 p.m.

Brothers Jam: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Leadbetter Band: 7-8 p.m.

Rob Wynia & The Sound: 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Saturday

Cascade School of Music Students: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Spencer Marlyn: 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Rubbah Tree: 4-5 p.m.

Object Heavy: 7-8 p.m.

Jelly Bread: 8:30 – 10 p.m.

Sunday