Bend summer concert season adds Norah Jones, Alanis Morissette, Mt. Joy

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Hayden Homes Amphitheater just keeps adding shows to a concert season that’s already the biggest yet in Bend.

The venue on Tuesday announced three new shows:

Online-only presale for all three concerts runs Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Password = local

General on-sale for all three shows opens Friday, March 11 at BendConcerts.com and in person at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Jones is a nine-time GRAMMY award-winner and is touring on the 20th anniversary of her debut album.

Her 2021 live album ‘Til We Meet Again is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

The album presented globe-spanning performances of songs spanning Jones’ career including favorites like “Don’t Know Why,” “Sunrise,” “Flipside,” and songs from her more recent singles series before closing with a stunning solo piano performance of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in tribute to Chris Cornell.

Morissette, a seven-time GRAMMY award winner, is coming off a hugely successful 2021 tour. Her 2022 tour is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her breakthrough album “Jagged Little Pill.”

Mt. Joy channels bright, bold, and brilliant energy in their music. The Philadelphia quintet—Matt Quinn [vocals, guitar], Sam Cooper [guitar], Sotiris Eliopoulos [drums], Jackie Miclau [keys, piano], and Michael Byrnes [bass]—have steadily evolved since forming back in 2016.

Two years later, their self-titled debut, Mt. Joy, yielded “Silver Lining,” which eclipsed 104 million Spotify streams and counting.