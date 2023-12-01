Styx, Foreigner and John Waite tour hits Bend next summer

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

It will be an 80s power ballad double feature in Bend next summer as Styx and Foreigner take the stage at Hayden Homes Amphitheater next summer.

The bands are continuing their two-year farewell “Renegades & Juke Box Heroes” tour. British rocker John Waite will be joining them.

The tour comes to Bend on June 30, 2024.

Foreigner is behind iconic hits “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent” and “Head Games.”

Styx’s hits include “Mr. Roboto,” “Come Sail Away” and “Renegade.”

Waite is known for “Missing You,” The Babys’ “Isn’t It Time” and Bad English’s “When I See You Smile.”

General tickets will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time on LiveNation.com. Tickets will also be available at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill District.

Styx and Foreigner will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning December 5 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for Foreigner, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band, exclusive merchandise and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.