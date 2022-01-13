Bend studying storefront pay-to-park option for Bond/Wall streets downtown

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

To find a parking spot in downtown Bend, odds are it takes one or two trips around the block.

To reduce the congestion, the city’s parking division is considering making all – or most – of the storefront parking on Wall and Bond streets pay to park.

Currently, storefront parking is free for two hours.

Data is being collected now and will be presented to the City Council in February or March.

Ideally, less than 85% of the parking spaces are full at any given time of the day.

The city already runs a handful of paid parking lots in Downtown Bend.

By adding an hourly fee to park in more places, or possibly a time limit to downtown parking, the parking division hopes the shopping experience will be better for customers.

“People driving around searching for parking; you want them to be able to find one or two parking spaces on every block,” said Tobias Marx, the parking services division manager for the City of Bend. “For most people, paying a small fee is easier than driving around the block three times and then leaving because you couldn’t find a spot.”

The money generated would remain in the downtown area and be used for beautification projects or possibly other services such as a shuttle in and out of the downtown district.