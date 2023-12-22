by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Eight husky puppies that were close to being euthanized in California have made their way to Bend thanks to Street Dog Hero.

The three-week-old pups were rescued from an overcrowded shelter that already had 380 dogs in its care. Street Dog Hero said they were dropped off at the shelter’s doorstep in a cupboard without their mom.

“California, in case anyone doesn’t know, they have some of the most rampant overpopulation issues right now. So that’s why we wanted to go help these guys. That’s why we go there a lot,” said Kristen Elrod, Executive Director for Street Dog Hero.

The Street Dog Hero team drove to Redding, Calif., last Sunday to rescue the pups and put them in foster homes. They are among the 120 California dogs Street Dog Hero said it has rescued this year.

These pups won’t be available for adoption for another month while they are cared for. Street Dog Hero does have other dogs up for adoption now. You can find more information and put in an application for one of the eight huskies at streetdoghero.org.

Shelter overcrowding isn’t just a California problem. Adoptions nationwide haven’t kept pace with the influx of pets, according to the Associated Press, creating a snowballing population problem for many shelters. Shelter Animals Count, a national database of shelter statistics, estimates that the U.S. shelter population grew by nearly a quarter-million animals in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.