Bend street closed briefly Wednesday morning after man threatens with spear

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police were called to a report of a man who verbally threatened to hurt another man with what appeared to be a spear.

The victim and witness were at 1440 Fitness on NE 2nd Street in Bend as insurance adjusters looking at damage from a recent incident at the business.

They said an adult male approached one of them with a long pole and what looked like a sharp tip or knife attached to the end, and then they decided to leave the jobsite.

According to Bend Police, the pair saw the suspect return to his motorhome, which was parked on the street near 1440 Fitness.

When officers arrived, they gave directions to the people who were in the motorhome to come outside.

Two people came outside, one was the suspect, who police took into custody without incident.

Bend Police said they found a long pole in the motorhome along with a fabricated metal piece that had the shape of a large knife.

The incident forced the closure of the 1500 block of NE 2nd Street for about 40 minutes.