SUV stolen at Bend car wash used in Eugene thefts

An SUV stolen from a Bend car wash Monday was allegedly used in a crime on the other side of the Cascades on Tuesday. Police are asking for the public’s help in the case and have released a photo of the suspect.

Bend Police say a caller reported that he dropped of his SUV at Red Carpet Car Wash South in the 200 block of SE Third Street to be cleaned Monday.

When he returned, the vehicle had been stolen. Bend PD says surveillance video shows it was taken at 311 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, Eugene Police reached out to Bend PD to report the vehicle had been used in several thefts that morning.

The suspect was identified by Eugene PD as a white female in her late 20s or early 30s, wearing shiny black leggings and light pink Vans shoes, a red shirt, beige sweater and sunglasses. Car wash employees confirmed it was the same woman who stole the vehicle. Police also provided a photo of her.

The SUV is a 2018 white Toyota RAV4 with a gray Yakima roof storage box on top, and bears a California license plate of 8CXY122.

If you recognize the suspect or see the stolen vehicle, you’re asked to call nonemergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.