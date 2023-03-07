Bend Police seek man on store camera after stolen debit card purchase

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Police are seeking the public’s help to find whoever broke into a car on Bend’s west side, stole a debit card and rang up about $900 in purchases. A store surveillance image of a man police describe as a suspect has been released.

The owner of the blue 2010 Prius says it happened in the parking lot of Cascade Lakes Brewery at around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. In addition to the purchases that police say were made throughout the city that night, the victim told Central Oregon Daily News their social security number, driver’s license and birth certificate information were compromised.

The victim said the debit card charges have been recovered, but they have to replace their broken car window.

They also provided a surveillance image from the Bend Wilco showing a man they say had just made a $300 purchase.

Bend Police say anyone who recognizes the suspect in the picture is asked to contact nonemergency at 541-693-6911.