Bend man charged with reckless driving in stolen car near Sisters

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man is accused of nearly causing several crashes while driving a stolen car recklessly on Highway 20 near Sisters Monday morning.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s office said it received several calls around 9:21 a.m. about a vehicle that was nearly causing multiple crashes as it headed west toward Sisters.

A deputy spotted the black 2016 Toyota Corolla, but lost sight of it.

More reports came in of the car headed past Hoodoo Ski area. Another deputy spotted it near the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 126. DCSO said the deputy tried to stop the car, but the driver refused and the deputy had to break off the chase.

Deputies also tried using Stop Sticks on the car, but without success.

The driver eventually pulled into the McDonald’s in Sisters. Deputies moved in and took the driver, identified as 22-year-old Blake Goodrich of Bend, into custody.

DCSO said Goodrich stole the car from Bend and that the owner had no idea it had happened.

Goodrich faces the following charges:

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Driving (2 counts)

Reckless Endangering (2 counts)

DCSO said more charges are likely.

DCSO is asking for anyone that saw Goodrich driving or had to avoid a crash due his driving, to contact them at 541-693-6911 and reference case number 22-39893.