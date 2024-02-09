City of Bend completes planning for Stevens Road Tract development

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend City Council unanimously adopted amendments Wednesday meant to guide the master planning for the Stevens Road Tract, an area of land in southeast Bend. The amendments ensure the land will be developed as a multi-use community, including housing schools, businesses and more.

The amendments are the last thing the council needed to do before the department of state lands can offer the property to a buyer for development.

Once a developer has control of the land, the city will work with them on their master plan.

Here is an announcement from the city.

After more than two years of public process, the Bend City Council unanimously adopted amendments to the Bend Comprehensive Plan for guiding the master planning of the Stevens Road Tract.

In 2021, the state Legislature passed a unique bill that allows Bend to bring 261 acres of land in southeast Bend into the Urban Growth Boundary called the Stevens Road Tract. This property is east of the TC Energy natural gas pipeline and south of Stevens Road.

In 2022, the City Council approved a concept plan for the Stevens Road Tract, providing the vision for the development of the Tract. In 2023, the Council approved an amendment of the Bend Urban Growth Boundary to include the Stevens Road Tract.

This year, the amendments adopted by council will help guide a future developer to develop a master plan in a way that does not just build housing, but to build it in a way so that the area is walkable, mixed-use, and well-connected.

Adopting the amendments are the last actions the City must take for the Stevens Road Tract before the Department of State Lands, which currently owns the Stevens Road Tract, can offer the property on the market to a buyer. The City will then work with that buyer to ensure their master plan for the Stevens Road Tract satisfies the new plan policies, master plan code, and has all the required infrastructure.

These amendments will ensure a future master plan for a complete mixed-use community, with housing, businesses, schools, parks and trails. At least 20 acres of land will be dedicated for deed-restricted affordable housing, which has the potential to translate up to 759 affordable units. At least seven of those acres will first be available to households who have a member who is a teacher or otherwise work for an educational provider.

The Oregon Department of State Lands can now propose that the State Land Board authorize the sale of the Stevens Road Tract to a master developer who can prepare a master plan that outlines how the Tract will be developed as a complete mixed-use community. The State Land Board consists of the Governor, Secretary of State, and Treasurer. The State Land Board will consider and act on the sale of the Stevens Road Tract at one of their future meetings; for more information please visit their website.