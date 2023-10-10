Bend’s Buckingham Elementary receives top STEM designation at Portland event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Buckingham Elementary School in Bend received the highest designation at a recent event for its efforts to elevate itself as a school for STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) education.

The Bend-La Pine School District said Buckingham was awarded the GOLD level for its efforts to transform STEM education. The award was presented at the STEMPOSIUM by Portland Metro STEM Partnership

“Through STEM we practice curiosity, collaboration, critical thinking – important skills and mindsets for life and career readiness,” said Buckingham Elementary Principal Michelle Wilson in a statement.

The district said the award was the culmination of a four-year grant through the Oregon Department of Education.

“In our rapidly changing world, STEM learning has the power to build equitable opportunities and meaningful learning for every student. It is fun, engaging, and lays an important foundation for pathways in career and technical education,” Principal Wilson said.

Tracy Wilson Scott at the High Desert Education Service District is the Central Oregon STEM coordinator and has been integral to supporting Buckingham’s journey, the district said.