Man stabbed, shots fired outside west Bend bar; Police seeking tips

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police are asking the public for help as they investigate the stabbing of a man and shots fired outside a west Bend bar early Thursday morning.

Police say it happened at about 12:39 a.m. at Cascade West Grub and Alehouse at 64 SW Century Drive. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the parking lot.

Witnesses told officers they heard five or six gunshots before multiple vehicles left the scene, police said.

A person was found on the roof of the bar, reporting he had been stabbed in the leg, police said. He was taken to St. Charles in Bend with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said an estimated 30 to 35 people were at the bar during the incident.

Police did not indicate anyone was in custody. They do believe the shots fired and the stabbing are related.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Bend Police through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.