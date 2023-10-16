St. Charles, Bend PD hosting drug take-back event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

St. Charles announced Monday it will host a medication take-back event with the Bend Police Department.

The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 28, at Bend PD headquarters, located at 555 NE 15th Street.

St. Charles says the event is aimed at helping households properly dispose of medications that may be taken by someone other than the person for whom they were prescribed. It’s also meant to keep those medications from ending up in the water table due to improper disposal.

Any non-oncology medications will be accepted. Liquids, pills, powders, patches, creams, prescriptions or over-the-counter medicines can be dropped off. Representatives from St. Charles pharmacy will also be on-site to answer questions.

Those wishing to drop off can drive through the parking lot and hand them off through their car window. St Charles says evidence technicians will accept the medications then give them to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to dispose of safely. No questions will be asked.

St. Charles says 500 pounds of medications and sharps were collected at the 2022 event.