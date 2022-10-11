Arrest made in Spiked Wireless arson; Man suspected in 2nd arson

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
Tuesday, October 11th 2022

Bend Police have arrested a suspect in the arson that damaged Spiked Wireless in Bend on Saturday and another arson in February.

Police say Caleb Van Tyler, 47, was arrested near NE 2nd Street and NE Irving Avenue Tuesday.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Deschutes County Dispatch non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.

