by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Police have arrested a suspect in the arson that damaged Spiked Wireless in Bend on Saturday and another arson in February.

Police say Caleb Van Tyler, 47, was arrested near NE 2nd Street and NE Irving Avenue Tuesday.

Saturday’s fire at 1036 NE 3rd Street was reported at 2:26 a.m. The fire was on the exterior of the building and quickly knocked down, police said. Estimated damage to structure and contents is $25,000.

A joint investigation with Bend Fire and Rescue was launched to find a culprit. Police say video evidence led them to Tyler, who is unhoused.

Police say the investigation also revealed that Tyler is suspected in a Feb. 11 arson at a commercial property at 1106 NE 3rd Street. A dumpster was intentionally set on fire in that case.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Deschutes County Dispatch non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.